Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.13 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

