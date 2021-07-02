Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Nexans stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91. Nexans has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.
About Nexans
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.