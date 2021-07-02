Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products boosted results. Also, Mattel witnessed double-digit growth across all three of its power brands during first-quarter 2021. The company is focused on cost savings and productivity initiatives to support growth and rebuild margins. It has increased the estimated range of cost savings for 2021 to a range of $80 million to $90 million. However, the coronavirus pandemic along with stiff competition from an array of alternative modes of entertainment including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimate for 2021 has remained constant over the past 30 days. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Mattel stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

