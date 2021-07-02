Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the highest is $146.34 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares during the last quarter.

Cree stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.51. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

