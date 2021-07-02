Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$49.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market cap of C$100.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.84. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.19.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.