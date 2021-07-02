Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

