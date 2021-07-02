CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOCRF stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.