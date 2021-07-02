CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOCRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of DOCRF stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
