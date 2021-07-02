Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

DANOY stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

