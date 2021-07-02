Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CKNHF. HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CKNHF opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

