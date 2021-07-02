Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

