Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. Boliden AB has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

