Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$6.55

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$6.55 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIREF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of BIREF opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

