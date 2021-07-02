BMO Capital Markets Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $108.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

