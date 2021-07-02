ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,091 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $34.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

