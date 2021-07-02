Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 614,454 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,936 shares of company stock worth $3,410,228. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

