Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.61. Stellantis shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 18,352 shares traded.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.