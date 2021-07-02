Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $47.12

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.12, but opened at $46.01. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 4,678 shares changing hands.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.