FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $58.84

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.84, but opened at $56.72. FRP shares last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $529.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

