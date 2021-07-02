Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Rises By 172.4%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTSIF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Lobe Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.