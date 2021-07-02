Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.14. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 9,810 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.