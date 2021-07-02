WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. WH Group has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

