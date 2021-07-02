Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,992 shares of company stock worth $10,225,939 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.