VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of VEON by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 840,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 154.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.