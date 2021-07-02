Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

