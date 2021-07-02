DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DLocal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $52.07 on Monday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

