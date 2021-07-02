Head to Head Comparison: Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Chiasma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$4.74 million N/A N/A Chiasma $1.11 million 246.70 -$74.78 million ($1.43) -3.31

Propanc Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chiasma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Propanc Biopharma and Chiasma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Chiasma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Chiasma has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 146.65%. Given Chiasma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chiasma is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -71.92% Chiasma N/A -113.57% -57.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Chiasma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chiasma beats Propanc Biopharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. The company has a research collaboration with University of JaÃ©n to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. It also develops MPOWERED, an oral octreotide capsule, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acromegaly. Chiasma, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.