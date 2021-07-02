Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sprott and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sprott currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Sprott.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 8.34 $26.98 million $1.05 37.63 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.45% 10.35% 8.14% Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

