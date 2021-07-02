Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

