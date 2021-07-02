Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS opened at $15.64 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.