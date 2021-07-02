Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £103.59 ($135.33).

Several analysts have commented on SPX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

SPX opened at £136.75 ($178.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £324.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,764 ($127.57) and a 52 week high of £138.19 ($180.55).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

