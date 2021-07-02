TD Securities Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. TFI International has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

