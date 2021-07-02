Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Buy

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AB opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

