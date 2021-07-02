Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

