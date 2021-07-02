Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.
TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.
TER opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
