Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

TER opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

