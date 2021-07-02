Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.