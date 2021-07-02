South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. South32 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.