Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$54.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.75 to C$54.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $28.70 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

