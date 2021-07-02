Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

