Head to Head Survey: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11%

This table compares Corvus Gold and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.36 $408.54 million $1.55 5.01

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 246.86%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

