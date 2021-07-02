Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Head to Head Comparison

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42%

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.65 $10.00 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 6.69 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vidler Water Resources and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

