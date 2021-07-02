Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

