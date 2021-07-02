Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LUN. CSFB upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.93.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.