$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCB opened at $17.49 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.