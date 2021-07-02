Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

HEXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 12.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

