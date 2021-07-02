Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

