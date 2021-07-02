AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 47,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 514% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,710 call options.

ASTS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

