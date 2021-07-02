Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ACOR opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

