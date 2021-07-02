iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after buying an additional 635,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after purchasing an additional 527,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

