ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CLSA raised ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.57.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.88 on Monday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $5,322,565. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

