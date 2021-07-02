Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Hold

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

